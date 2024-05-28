Closing arguments in Trump trial and Israeli tanks reach central Rafah: Morning Rundown

Closing arguments are set to begin in Donald Trump's first criminal trial. Severe weather across the U.S. kills 24. And actor Richard Dreyfuss' controversial comments at a "Jaws" screening spark backlash.

Here’s what to know today.

Trump’s hush money trial enters its final phase

Mark Peterson / AFP - Getty Images

Closing arguments are set to begin today in Donald Trump’s hush money case. After receiving instructions from Judge Juan Merchan, 12 ordinary New Yorkers who make up the jury will determine whether the former president is guilty in his first criminal trial.

Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have worked to show that Trump directed a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels at a fraught moment for his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Over 20 days, jurors heard from star witness and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen about his involvement in the payment to Daniels; tabloid impresario David Pecker about a “catch and kill scheme” he said was concocted with Cohen; and defense witness Robert Costello, whose tense exchange with Merchan was among the trial’s most memorable. Here’s what else happened over 20 days of testimony.

The defense will deliver its closing arguments first, with lead Trump attorney Todd Blanche expected to argue that Bragg’s office has not proved that Trump is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutors are expected to argue that not only did they prove Trump was responsible for the falsified business records, but also that he did so to cover up another crime — a necessary element of the felony charge.

Severe weather kills at least 24 people over holiday weekend

The threat of severe thunderstorms, lightning, large hail, strong wind gusts and possibly a few tornadoes are possible in the Northeast this morning, the National Weather Service said. The threat follows a deadly spate of storms across the South and the Midwest.

At least 24 people were killed in severe weather over Memorial Day weekend, including in Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. And in Colorado, a rancher and 34 of his cattle were killed in a lightning strike. Meanwhile, thousands of homes and businesses were without power in multiple states. Here’s what else we know.

Netanyahu calls Israeli strike that killed dozens in Gaza a ‘tragic mistake’

Palestinians searching through charred remains described a “horrifying” scene of people running to escape the blaze that swept through a tent camp in Rafah, as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern Gaza city despite mounting global condemnation.

Israeli tanks reached the city center for the first time, according to NBC News’ crew on the ground, defying international pressure to halt an offensive that has sent nearly 1 million people fleeing Rafah and left those still sheltering there facing dire conditions and deadly attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday the deadly strike on the tent camp was “tragic,” adding that it was under investigation. The Israel Defense Forces initially said it had targeted two senior Hamas leaders and did not strike a designated humanitarian area. But it said a full investigation would be conducted into “the deaths of civilians in the area of the strike.”

Israeli officials have given no indication they intend to reverse course on its assault in Rafah in Gaza and say a recent UN court ruling is open to interpretation.

Theater shares ‘serious concerns’ after comments by actor Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images file

A Massachusetts theater is distancing itself from actor Richard Dreyfuss, who reportedly made controversial comments during a “Jaws” screening. According to The Boston Globe, witnesses said Dreyfuss disparaged women in film, the MeToo movement and LGBTQ rights during a Saturday event billed “An evening with Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws screening.” A spokesperson for the Cabot Theater in Beverly released a statement yesterday expressing regret for the “distress” it caused to patrons. The statement continued: “We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views.”

Dreyfuss, whose starring role in the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws” made him a top-shelf Hollywood performer, has been the source of controversial comments in recent years.

Ukraine urgently needs soldiers, but some are desperate not to fight

Ukraine is desperately seeking new soldiers, but some men are desperately trying to avoid being called up. With a shortage of soldiers on the battlefield, Ukraine has taken action to bolster its army, including the passage of a mobilization law that makes more men eligible to be enlisted, increased fines for draft dodging and a decision to withhold consular services from Ukrainian men abroad who lack up-to-date military documents.

Soldiers on the front lines said they wholeheartedly support the measures. But a growing number of men across the country are fearful of being drafted into the army as Russia launches a fresh wave of attacks. Exacerbating fears among draft-eligible men are videos circulating on social media showing altercations between civilians and recruitment officers, leaving many apprehensive to venture into public spaces. Others are looking for ways to escape abroad — even though men ages 18 to 60 are barred from leaving the country — even if it means risking death.

Politics in Brief

Texas elections: Moderate GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales is fighting to keep his seat from MAGA firebrand Brandon Herrera in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, stretching from San Antonio to El Paso. And state House Speaker Dade Phelan, who oversaw impeachment proceedings against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is up against conservative activist David Covey in a bitter primary fight for the Republican Party’s future.

Immigration: The Biden administration is giving immigration judges and asylum officers more access to classified information to help them determine if any migrants might have ties to terrorism or pose a threat to public safety after an NBC News story revealed that an Afghan migrant on the terrorist watchlist was released at the border.

Staff Pick: These athletes are ready for breaking’s Olympics debut

Justine Goode / NBC News; Getty Images

Break dancing is about to make its long-awaited Olympic debut, and with the sport not currently slated for any other Games, Paris will be the chance for the athletes to show the world what the sport is all about. Reporter Rebecca Cohen spoke with two breakers preparing for their shot at gold and one Olympic hopeful about the sport’s energy and culture — plus their head-spinning moves — which they’re excited to show off.

— Claire Cardona, breaking news editor

