CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, who accused former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment, leaving company

Hadley Gamble, the CNBC anchor who accused former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment and sex discrimination, is leaving the company, a spokesperson for the financial news network said Tuesday.

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” the CNBC spokesperson said in a statement.

“Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders,” the spokesperson added. “We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

The spokesperson did not say why Gamble was leaving.

The news about Gamble’s departure came more than two weeks after Shell left the company following an outside legal counsel investigation into allegations of “inappropriate conduct.” (NBC News and CNBC are both units of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast.)

Gamble’s lawyer, Suzanne McKie, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on her client’s departure. Gamble did not immediately respond to an email at her company account or a message on Twitter. Shell did not immediately respond to an email.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission document filed last month, Comcast wrote: “Following a complaint that Jeffrey Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female employee, including allegations of sexual harassment, Comcast Corporation (the “Company”) retained outside counsel to investigate the allegations.

“During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations,” the filing went on to say. “As a consequence, on April 23, 2023, the Company terminated Mr. Shell’s employment With Cause under his employment agreement, effective immediately.”

Gamble covered energy, geopolitics and financial markets, according to a profile on CNBC’s website. She was the anchor of CNBC’s “Capital Connection,” a show that broadcast daily from the network’s Middle East headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

Shell was named as successor to former NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke in late 2019 and formally stepped into the role in January 2020. He was previously the chairman of the company’s film and entertainment unit.

He oversaw a sprawling portfolio of media assets that includes the Universal Pictures film studio, the Peacock streaming service and cable channels such as Bravo, E! and the USA Network.