Colorado man dies while skydiving after parachutes fail to deploy

A Colorado man died while skydiving after his parachutes failed to deploy Saturday, according to authorities.

Longmont Public Safety responded to the area south of Vance Brand Airport at around 3:27 p.m., according to a news release.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was a participant with the Mile-Hi Skydiving Center in Longmont and wearing a wing suit at the time of his death, authorities said.

"Early information indicated that it appeared his primary and/or reserve chute were not deployed before striking the ground," said Robin Ericson, Longmont Public Safety spokesperson.

The man has not been identified pending release from the coroner's office. The Boulder County Coroner's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Federal Aviation Authority is aware of the incident and is investigating "the packing of the main and reserve parachutes, and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft," but will not determine cause, a spokesperson said.