Country singer Toby Keith diagnosed with stomach cancer

Country singer Toby Keith announced on Twitter Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the past six months in treatment.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax," Keith, 60, tweeted.

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," the singer tweeted, signing off with "T."

Fans replied to the tweet expressing well wishes for the country star.

The announcement followed news of Keith's cancelled performance at the Ohio State Fair next month. His website lists other planned performances in Illinois and Michigan over the next few weeks, though there's no mention of cancellation of those shows on his website yet.

Stomach cancer diagnoses account for 1.5% of all new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. each year, and men face a higher lifetime risk of developing it, according to the American Cancer Society, which also notes that the average age of diagnosis is 68 and that stomach cancer diagnoses have been decreasing over the past decade.