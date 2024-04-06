Country star Colt Ford in ICU after suffering heart attack following Arizona concert

Country star Colt Ford is in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack Thursday, according to a representative for the musician.

Ford suffered the heart attack while on tour after a show in Arizona at Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row. He's receiving care at the Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, his representative said.

The musician is in stable but critical condition, according to the spokesperson.

The country-rap star, originally from Athens, Georgia, gained mainstream notoriety in 2019 after earning five consecutive top 10 debuts on Billboard's Top Country albums chart. Some of his most popular albums include "Declaration of Independence" (2012) and "Thanks for Listening" in (2014).

Ford released "Must be the Country" in 2023 with 24 songs, featuring artists including Dillon Carmichael, Kevin Gates and Tracy Lawrence.

Ford's next performance on his tour is scheduled for Saturday, according to his website. It's not clear if the event will be canceled at this time.