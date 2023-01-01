1 dead, 9 hurt in Alabama shooting near New Year’s Eve party

MOBILE, Ala. — A 24-year-old man was killed and nine others were hurt in a shooting a few blocks away from where thousands were in the streets for a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Mobile, Alabama, police said in a statement.

TV news footage showed police officers running and on horseback rushing to the area where the shooting took place — the 200 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile — about 45 minutes before midnight Saturday.

The person killed was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

The other victims range in age from 17 - 57, police said, adding that they were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from non-life threatening to severe.

Mobile Police could not immediately be reached.

The shooting happened a few blocks away from the main stage for the Moon Pie Over Mobile festival. The event continued on with fireworks and a moon pie dropping from a downtown building at midnight to mark the start of 2023.

The shooter and the person killed appeared to know each other, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters near the scene.

“It would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting,” Prine said.