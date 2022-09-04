10 dead in stabbing attacks, some apparently random, in Saskatchewan

Ten people have died in series of stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said Sunday.

The attacks, which took place Sunday morning, involved 13 separate locations in the province, with additional victims being treated at hospitals, officials said at a news conference Sunday.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said it was one of the worst, if not the worst, mass killings in the province's history.

Authorities named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as wanted suspects. The two were believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan plate identification 119 MPI.

"We can’t say with 100 percent certainty where they are right now," Blackmore said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.