14-year-old girl accused of killing man found beaten, slashed, partially bound in his bed

A 14-year-old girl was arrested for murder after the body of a Philadelphia man who was well-known in the local animal rescue community was found partially bound in his bed, local media report.
Al Chernoff was found dead Tuesday at his home in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Philadelphia, NBC Philadelphia reports.
He had been beaten, slashed and was partially tied up when police found him, according to the outlet. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a neighbor called 911 and that Chernoff had a "massive head wound."
Christine Coulter, acting commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department, said the murder is "extremely troubling."
"It was a very brutal murder," she said at a news conference. "And to think that there was anybody doing this, but a child ... then you have to look at why did this happen."
The suspect turned herself in to police on Thursday and faces multiple charges including murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to online court documents.
Investigators said the girl was seen on surveillance video walking through Chernoff's home, NBC Philadelphia reports. In the footage, released earlier this week, she can be seen walking through his living room before going into the kitchen where she appears to wash her hands.
Chernoff was an Army veteran and worked at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to the outlet.
He was known for rescuing animals and owned 11 cats as well as frogs and turtles. The animals were removed from the home following his death and placed with a rescue group, NBC Philadelphia reports,