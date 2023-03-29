16-month-old boy dies from gunshot wound at Indiana apartment

A 16-month-old child died from a gunshot wound Tuesday at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said, but investigators provided few details.

The shooting killed Isiah Johnson, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the boy’s cause and manner of death.

NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported Tuesday that police said the boy was fatally shot by his 5-year-old sibling.

NBC News could not immediately reach a spokesperson for the police department Wednesday morning.

Police respond to a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Ind., on Tuesday. WHTR

The shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette was reported around 3 p.m., Lafayette Police Lt. Matt Gard said.

A call of a child not breathing did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene, Gard said.

“There was one adult and two children inside the apartment,” Gard said. All three have been interviewed by investigators.

No arrests have been made, Gard said.