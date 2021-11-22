More than 20 hurt when SUV drives through Wisconsin holiday parade

More than 20 people were injured Sunday when an SUV drove down a holiday parade route in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, , police said.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at a Sunday night press conference that authorities were "looking into" a person of interest, the vehicle had been recovered, and there was no ongoing threat.

"The scene is now safe," the chief said.

The reason was not yet known, and the incident was under investigation.

Mayor Shawn Reilly said at the press conference that it was "a traumatic situation for the city of Waukesha."

Scott Greger, a Waukesha resident, said he witnessed the vehicle strike someone, continue, and then hit a float.

"The red SUV came barreling down the street — very, very high rate of speed, and hit a pedestrian," he said live on MSNBC. "

He said the SUV's presence was preceded by police sirens in the area.

Greger described the route as "full" with marchers and spectators.

The 58th annual Christmas parade was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Greger said it was canceled last year as a result of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.