4 dead, including child, in 'domestic violence incident' in Orlando, police say

Four people are dead, including a child, following what police characterized as a domestic violence incident that unfolded in Orlando, Fla., early Sunday.

Police arrived at the home at 614 Grand Street just before 2:30 a.m., about three minutes after receiving a call reporting domestic violence at the address, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters.

Soon after officers arrived, they heard shots fired from inside the home, prompting more officers to arrive at the scene, according to Smith and other information shared by the Orlando Police Department.

Police respond to a domestic violence incident in Orlando on Sunday. WESH

The suspect — who police identified Sunday afternoon as Lacorvis Tamar Daley, 28 — then emerged from the home and fired at the officers, who shot back, police said.

Daley was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Inside the home, police found two adults and the child with gunshot wounds, all of whom died. Officers transported the child to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Smith told reporters.

The three victims found inside the home have not been publicly identified as of Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called the incident "a horrific, tragic situation."

"Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed," Dyer wrote.

The two officers involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave, and their body camera footage will be publicly available within 30 days, per departmental policy, police said.

The police department will conduct an internal investigation, and both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office will conduct independent reviews of the incident "as with all officer involved shootings," Orlando Police said.

Police are still looking into whether the suspect had any prior criminal history, according to the Orlando Police Department’s Public Information Manager Andrea Otero, who said police are working to determine whether they had received calls reporting domestic violence at that address prior to Sunday.

Domestic violence affects nearly half of Americans, with 1 in 2 women reporting experiencing sexual or physical violence or stalking from an intimate partner at some point in their lives, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent report on domestic and sexual violence. About 44% of men report the same, according to the CDC.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for anonymous, confidential online chats, available in English and Spanish. Individual states often have their own domestic violence hotlines as well.

Advocates at the National Domestic Violence Hotline field calls from both survivors of domestic violence as well as individuals who are concerned that they may be abusive toward their partners.