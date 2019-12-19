Four people shot while leaving San Antonio mall

Police are searching for five suspects after four people were shot at a San Antonio mall Wednesday night, officials said.
The shooting happened in a breezeway outside the mall, and the victims were together when they were shot, according to police, who responded to South Park Mall in south San Antonio at around 8:45 p.m.
Police Chief William McManus said that "many" shots were fired as the victims were leaving and that police did not know of a motive Wednesday night.
Asked whether the shooting was targeted, McManus said, "We're simply not sure."
Two people were transported to hospitals with what were described as serious or life-threatening injuries, and two others were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening, a spokesman for the fire department said.
McManus told reporters that all four of the wounded were stable but that one was in critical condition, NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio reported.
The victims were said to be a 17-year-old boy, a 26-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a woman who is 19 or 20 years old, police said. McManus said it was not clear whether the victims knew one another.
Their injuries included gunshots to the abdomen and feet, police said. Witnesses reported that three people shot the group and then fled in a black Dodge Charger, according to police.
Bryan Reyna told WOAI that he had been shopping inside the mall and had just left the area when the incident occurred.
"I just saw everybody screaming, yelling and crying," Reyna said, adding that everyone started running from a restaurant.