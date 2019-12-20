Four people shot while leaving San Antonio mall

Police are searching for five suspects after four people were shot at a San Antonio mall Wednesday night, officials said.
The shooting happened in a breezeway outside the mall, and the victims were together when they were shot, according to police, who responded to South Park Mall in south San Antonio at around 8:45 p.m.
The four victims — described by police as a 17-year-old boy, a 26-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a woman who is 19 or 20 years old — were targetted, police said Thursday.
"It was not a random shooting," police said.
Police Chief William McManus said that "many" shots were fired as the victims were leaving and that police did not know of a motive Wednesday night.
The police chief said Wednesday night that all four victims were stable, but one was in critical condition.
The injuries included gunshots to the abdomen and feet, police said. Witnesses reported that three people shot the group and then fled in a black Dodge Charger, according to police.
Bryan Reyna told WOAI that he had been shopping inside the mall and had just left the area when the incident occurred.
"I just saw everybody screaming, yelling and crying," Reyna said, adding that everyone started running from a restaurant.