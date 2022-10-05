Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' set

Alec Baldwin settled a lawsuit filed by loved ones of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of his movie "Rust," the actor's lawyer said Wednesday.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot and director Joel Souza, then 48, wounded in the Oct. 21, 2021, incident in New Mexico when a live round was discharged from a gun held by Baldwin, who shares screen and producer credits on the suspended movie.

The cinematographer's family filed a lawsuit in February against Baldwin and others involved in the film, accusing them of reckless behavior and cost-cutting measures led to the tragedy.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement.

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Terms of the settlement were not released.

Production of the Western is expected to begin again in January.

Any civil settlement, however, wouldn't preclude prosecutors from pursing a case against anyone who might be criminally responsible for Hutchins' death.

Earlier this month, the state's Board of Finance approved a special $317,000 budget allocation to the office of First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies for a possible "Rust" prosecution.

Baldwin has maintained that he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the fatal shooting that rocked Hollywood and raised concerns about weapons on movie sets.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he told ABC News last year. “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

The investigation is still ongoing from the incident that took place nearly one year ago at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe County.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.