An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 5-year-old girl whose stepfather told police that she was kidnapped by three men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting all three of them, Houston police said.
Maleah Davis' stepfather told police that on Friday night he was driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Maleah's mother, who was on a return flight from Massachusetts, when he heard a popping noise and thought he had a flat tire.
He said that when he pulled over, he was approached by two Hispanic men who assaulted him and knocked him unconscious, police said. He said he woke up briefly while in a vehicle with three Hispanic men and the two children, according to police.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, when he regained consciousness, the girl's stepfather was lying on the side of the road with his 2-year-old son, authorities said he told police.
Maleah and the blue 2010 Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck he said he had originally been traveling in were gone, according to police. He told officers that he walked to a hospital in Sugar Land, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to authorities. The 2-year-old was not harmed.
While at the hospital, the stepfather called and asked a relative to get in touch with police, authorities said.
Maleah was believed to be with three Hispanic males in the blue Chevrolet pickup, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.
The motive in Maleah's disappearance is unknown, police said. The incident is believed to have originated somewhere in north Houston, they said.