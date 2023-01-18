The husband of a Massachusetts woman who disappeared around New Year's Day made more than a dozen disturbing Google searches, including "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to" and "how to stop a body from decomposing" in the minutes before he had originally told police he last saw his wife, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Prosecutors presented the evidence against Brian Walshe in Quincy District court after issuing a murder warrant Tuesday in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe.

Ana Walshe. via NBC Boston

In a lengthy statement, Walshe's lawyer, Tracy Miner, claimed the media "has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe."

"It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do. I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media. Second, because I haven’t been provided with any evidence by the prosecution," Miner said.

Walshe is next due in court Feb. 9.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.