Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people

An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a lawsuit filed in federal district court on Tuesday.

Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, located in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a local public park, in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.

The arrest made Thornton the first person arrested under the ordinance, according to the AP.

Thornton had been distributing free food in the park to those in need for four years before her arrest, according to the complaint, which adds that she's seeking an injunction to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance.

Video of the arrest posted by Institute for Justice — the libertarian public interest law firm whose lawyers are representing Thornton — shows an officer reluctantly arresting her after apparently consulting with a superior by phone.

Before carrying out the arrest, the video shows that the officer told his superior: “I think this is a PR nightmare, but, ok.”

The video shows the officer telling Thornton she's under arrest and that he will not handcuff her. He also promises to bring her back to the park after taking her fingerprints at the station, though it's unclear if he did.

"I'm not out to hurt anybody," Thornton says in the video as she climbs into the back of a police car.

The arrest took place after Thornton finished feeding what she estimates was more than two dozen people, she said in the video. That's about the amount of people she normally fed during her regular visits to the park, which she most recently made four or five times a week, the complaint says.

The officer issued Thornton a citation to appear in court, where she was told she could face up to four months' imprisonment and $750 in fines. She rejected a plea deal and the city dropped its charged against her, but officials said she would be prosecuted if she violated the ordinance again, the complaint states.

Regulations on feeding those in need

The lawsuit argues that the city's ordinance violates Thornton's constitutional rights "to engage in charitable acts and to share food with the needy," which it states is protected by the Due Process and Privileges or Immunities clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The ordinance also violates that amendment's Equal Protection Clause, the lawsuit argues, by treating people differently based on whether they are sharing food for charitable versus non-charitable purposes.

The manager of Bullhead City and a spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The city's mayor, Tom Brady, said the ordinance only applies to public parks, and that people can continue to distribute free food without a permit on private property, according to the AP.

Under the ordinance, anyone who wants to distribute prepared food at a public park must submit an application for a permit — which costs $30 and requires a refundable $250 deposit and proof of insurance — at least five days in advance, according to the city, whose permit application states that the rule intends to eliminate litter, "protect public health, safety and welfare" and "accommodate competing interests and uses for park space." The regulations do not apply to the distribution of "sealed pre-packaged foods readily available from retail outlets and intended for consumption directly from the package," the permit application states.

If people do receive a permit to distribute prepared foods, they are limited to hosting one event per month for two hours, according to the document.

Seventeen percent of Bullhead City's population of more than 40,000 people lives below the poverty line, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data cited in the complaint, which also adds that the city's three food pantries have limited hours and are located more than two miles from the park Thornton visited, where many homeless people congregate during the day.

'This gave me purpose'

Thornton says in the video posted by the Institute for Justice that she began distributing food to people in need after a friend who had been volunteering to feed homeless people asked her if she could help out one day a week.

"This gave me purpose and a good way to use my skill and kind of spiraled to doing more and more," she says.

Before she retired, Thornton spent more than a decade as the owner and operator of a restaurant in Alaska, according to the complaint.

Thornton also experienced food insecurity herself, according to the complaint, which says that she grew up in poverty and "still vividly remembers nights when her family went hungry." As an adult, she and her five children also spent six months living in an old school bus after the death of her first husband, the complaint says.

'I'm never going to stop feeding them'

Since the arrest, Thornton has taken to serving her home-cooked meals in a private alley owned by a local business, according to the complaint.

"It's not ideal — there's no tables, there's no grass," Thornton says of the location in the video. "They get their food and they just sit up against a fence."

As a result, "on an average afternoon in the alley, she serves less than half the people she used to at the park," the complaint states.

But Thornton doesn't plan to give up anytime soon, she says in the video: "I'm never going to stop feeding them — never."