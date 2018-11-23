Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alex Johnson

Police killed a gunman and two other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, in a shooting during Black Friday sales on Thursday night at a mall near Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said.

Hundreds of people fled Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Birmingham's largest suburb, after gunshots were reported at 9:52 p.m. (10:52 p.m. ET), witnesses said. The mall had been scheduled to remain open until midnight ahead of Friday's sales, and a large contingent of Hoover police was patrolling the mall in uniform, Hoover police said.

Police Capt. Gregg Rector said the incident began with a fight between two people. One pulled a gun and shot the other, an 18-year-old man, who was listed in serious condition, he said. The gunman fled and was fatally shot by a uniformed Hoover officer, he said.

A 12-year-old girl was also struck by gunfire in circumstances that remained unclear; she was described as alert, conscious and talking, Rector said. Multiple witnesses told NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham that they heard as many as 10 shots.

Shopping was cut short on Thanksgiving Day last year when fights broke out at the same mall. One person was treated for minor injuries.