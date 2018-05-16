California mother charged with 9 counts of felony child abuse in torture case

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A California woman already accused of child neglect after police said she and her husband abused and tortured their 10 children was charged Wednesday with nine counts of felony child abuse, as prosecutors revealed even more chilling details of the children's home life.

In arguing for higher bail for Ina Rogers, 31, prosecutors said the children were strangled, subjected to waterboarding, shot with crossbows and had scalding water poured on them, according to NBC Bay Area. Prosecutors said Rogers did nothing while her husband, Jonathan Allen, 28, tortured their children.

Rogers originally faced only a misdemeanor charge of child neglect, and had been released after posting $10,000 bail. But in arguing for higher bail in State Superior Court in Fairfield on Wednesday, prosecutors said Rogers remained a danger to her children.

Judge William J. Pendergast agreed and set bail at $495,000, saying, "She may not be a danger to the public at large, but these charges make clear she is a danger to the children," NBC Bay Area reported. Rogers was taken into custody.

Rogers did not enter a plea to the new charges, according to NBC Bay Area. They come weeks after authorities first removed her children from her care.

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by Allen, and dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, to protect Allen, The Associated Press said.

Police found the children living in squalor in their Fairfield home on March 31 while looking for one of the children, who had gone missing, Fairfield police have said.