Authorities have launched a criminal investigation of restaurateur and celebrity chef Mario Batali, a New York Police Department spokesman confirmed Sunday.
It wasn't immediately clear what incidents the police were examining. Batali was fired from ABC's "The Chew" in December and took a leave of absence from day-to-day operations of his businesses after the foodie website Eater.com reported allegations of sexual misconduct.
The investigation was first reported by CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired interviews on Sunday with several former female employees of the Spotted Pig, a restaurant Batali invested in and frequently visited.
The women alleged that Batali and the restaurant's co-owner, Ken Friedman, sexually harassed or assaulted them.
A spokeswoman for Batali didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and there was no immediate reply to messages to The Spotted Pig and Friedman.
Batali apologized after the allegations were reported in December, saying: "Much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong, and there are no excuses."
In a statement to "60 Minutes," he denied assaulting a woman whose allegations were reported by CBS. He added that he wasn't focused on a professional comeback but on a "personal path forward" on which "I can continue in my charitable endeavors — helping the underprivileged and those in need."
In a separate statement to "60 Minutes," Friedman said he had "focused intently on what we could and should have done better, on my own personal decisions and mistakes for which I have apologized."
A spokesman for Friedman added that he "vehemently denies any non-consensual activity." A woman who alleged to "60 Minutes" that Friedman assaulted her "never issued a complaint," the spokesman said, "and expressed ongoing affection for him."