Chase and shootout involving hijacked UPS truck in Florida leads to multiple deaths

At least two people were killed in a hail of gunfire after a UPS truck was commandeered following an attempted armed robbery, leading police on a two-county rush-hour chase in South Florida, police said.
The number of people who were killed wasn't immediately known. Police said only that there were "multiple fatalities" and that no law enforcement officers were killed.
The incident began when two people tried to rob a jewelry store on the ritzy Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in Miami-Dade County at about 4:15 p.m., police said. The suspects exchanged gunfire with a jewelry shop worker, who was injured, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr. said.
At least one bullet hit a window at City Hall, where no injuries were reported, he said. The extent of the jewelry store worker's injuries wasn't known.
The robbers then hijacked a nearby UPS truck, abducting its driver. Alerted by a silent alarm that had been triggered in the jewelry store, a fleet of law enforcement vehicles gave chase in a pursuit that was broadcast across the country.
The chase was "terminated" 20 miles away in Miramar in Broward County, Hudak said.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
News helicopter video appeared to show a person falling out of the truck after several shots were fired. It wasn't immediately clear whether the shots came from inside or outside the truck.
Two people who lay on the ground afterward were taken away, one of them on a stretcher.
UPS said it wasn't immediately known whether its UPS driver was injured.
The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were joining state and local police in investigating.
"This is what dangerous people do to get away, and this is what people will do to avoid capture," Hudak said.
"In matters like this, it is just difficult for all of us, not just in law enforcement but also in society," he said.