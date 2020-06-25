Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Administrators of a fund for victims of sexual abuse by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that opened for claims Thursday said lawyers for more than 70 victims have already been in touch, and that many more will likely file claims soon.

The Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund will pay victims out of the financier's estate, estimated at $630 million.

The program was developed by the Epstein estate, victims's lawyers and the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands — where Epstein had a home on a private island — in an effort to limit litigation against the estate and avoid court cases that could drag on for years.

Claims will be processed on a rolling basis and could range from "thousands to millions of dollars" for each victim, according to program administrator Jordana Feldman, who previously served as deputy special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Representatives of Epstein's estate expect to be able to pay all claims. It is not yet clear how long claims will take to process.

The program, designed over the past several months by Feldman and other expert claims administrators, is being run independently from Epstein's estate. The program has no set duration or expiration.

"This Program provides victims of Jeffrey Epstein the opportunity to be heard outside the glare of public courtroom proceedings, and to receive acknowledgment by an independent third party as to the legitimacy of their experience and the long-term suffering it has wrought," Feldman said.

Accepting money from the compensation fund means victims cannot sue the estate separately, but does not prevent them from sharing information with law enforcement or participating in criminal investigations or sharing their stories publicly.

Epstein, 66, was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of young girls in the early 2000s. The wealthy financier, whose social circle once included Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty. He took his own life inside a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August days after a judge denied his request to await trial at his Manhattan mansion.

Several women had already filed civil suits by the time of his death. Dozens of women have since sued Epstein's estate.

The program's launch was delayed by negotiations over a broad liability release proposed by the Epstein estate that would apply to any victim who received money from the program. Feldman said Thursday that under the terms of the program, victims will be required to release "any related individuals who were employed by Epstein or engaged by his entities" from future legal liability.

Feldman said the release does allow victims to pursue civil litigation against individuals who are not Epstein employees and to whom the victims were allegedly sexually trafficked.

It is unclear if Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, will be classified as an employee under the plan and therefore covered by the liability release. The administrators said that designation is an issue for Epstein’s estate, though Feldman said, "It’s my understanding the estate intends to include (Maxwell) as a former employee.”

Multiple women have alleged Maxwell abetted Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and girls for decades. Maxwell’s attorneys have acknowledged in recent court filings that she could be questioned as part of the Southern District of New York’s ongoing criminal investigation into Epstein’s “co-conspirators.”

Maxwell has not been charged with a crime and has previously denied in a court deposition knowing about or playing any role in Epstein’s alleged abuse.