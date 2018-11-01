Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The man now known as the dancing FBI agent can carry a firearm again, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The ruling by Denver County Court Judge Frances Simonet represents a change in release conditions for 29-year-old Chase Bishop, charged with felony second-degree assault after he accidentally shot a patron following a dance move at a Denver nightclub.

The defendant's attorney argued that the FBI, which has not disclosed what discipline he might be facing, strongly encourages its law enforcers to carry a firearm at all times.

"Defense made a motion to amend the June protection order to allow the defendant to carry his service weapon," Ken Lane, a district attorney's spokesman, said via email.

He confirmed the existence of a plea offer but said Colorado law prevents his office from disclosing details. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Bishop turned himself in days after accidentally shooting a bystander on June 2 at a venue called Mile High Spirits. Cellphone video showed the agent performing a backflip, during which his handgun fell to the ground and he quickly reached down to retrieve it.

Almost as soon as he touched the firearm it went off, releasing a round that struck a fellow clubber in the leg, police said. Bishop placed the handgun in the back of his waistband and walked away with his hands in the air. The victim was hospitalized "with a good prognosis," according to a Denver police statement.

A retired FBI agent told NBC News' Denver affiliate that accidentally discharging a weapon would automatically trigger three days' suspension without pay, at minimum.

The station, KUSA, also reports that Bishop is based in Washington.