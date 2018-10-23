Death of American tourist in Turks and Caicos being investigated as a murder

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Safia Samee Ali

Local police have launched a murder investigation into the death of an American tourist after her body was found on the Turks and Caicos Islands last week, authorities said Monday.

Marie Kuhnla, 61, was visiting the island when she was reported missing on Oct.15, according to a statement by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force on Facebook.

Her body was found the next morning in some bushes near the Club Med resort in the island's Leeward area, police said.

Authorities did not provide details surrounding Kuhnla’s visit but said they are offering support to her family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Marie at this time. This is an active investigation into the death of Marie and I would ask that anyone with any information to please contact the investigators from the Serious Crime Unit or you can call in confidence at Crimestoppers on 1-800-8477,” said Trevor Botting, the acting commissioner of police on the island.