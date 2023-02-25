IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dismembered body of Chinese model Abby Choi found in Hong Kong, former in-laws arrested

A total of four people were arrested in connection with the murder, police said on Saturday.
Abby Choi arrives at Elie Saab Haute Couture fashion show in Paris
Abby Choi.Marie-Paola Bertrand-Hillion / Abaca/Sipa via AP file
By Mirna Alsharif and The Associated Press

The former in-laws of 28-year-old Chinese model Abby Choi were arrested after parts of her dismembered body were found in a Hong Kong residence, police said on Saturday.

Hong Kong Police found Choi's legs in a refrigerator inside a house in Lung Mei Village in Tai Po District on Friday. The house is believed to have been rented by the victim's former father-in-law only a few weeks ago.

Police also found tools used to dismember human bodies, including meat grinders and chainsaws, as well as the victim's ID, credit cards and other belongings in the home. The search for more of Choi's limbs, including her head and torso, continues.

A total of four people, including Choi's former in-laws and brother-in-law, were arrested in connection with the murder, police said. Police were also looking for Choi's ex-husband, and announced an additional arrest of a man in connection with the crime Saturday night.

It's not clear at this time if the man Hong Kong Police arrested is Choi's ex-husband.

Authorities believe Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars.




