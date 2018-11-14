Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

Prosecutors at the New York trial of the smuggler known as El Chapo have asked the judge to throw out the defense's opening statement that accused Mexican presidents of wrongdoing.

The prosecution motion in the case of Joaquin Guzman Loera was filed overnight, before the opening statements were set to resume Wednesday.

The defense calls the motion "entirely without merit."

Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said Tuesday that his client was not the real leader of a cartel that sent tons of cocaine into the U.S.

Jeffrey Lichtman, attorney for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on Nov. 14, 2018. Don Emmert / AFP - Getty Images

Lichtman blamed another reputed trafficker who he said evaded capture by paying millions of dollars in bribes to Mexican presidents.

Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon and a spokesman for current President Enrique Pena Nieto vehemently deny the defense's claims.