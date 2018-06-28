Ex-Trump aide Papadopoulos will be sentenced on Sept. 7

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former Trump campaign aide who pleaded guilty to lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators will be sentenced by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7.

George Papadopoulos, who spent 11 months as an adviser to the Trump campaign, was arrested in July 2017, and pleaded guilty three months later. He agreed to cooperate in Mueller's probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

His plea agreement says the government will inform the sentencing judge of his "efforts to cooperate with the Government, on the condition that [he] continues to respond and provide information regarding any and all matters as to which the Government deems relevant."