Federal prosecutors open Harvey Weinstein investigation in New York

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, according to a lawyer for the disgraced movie mogul.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman says that he has met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan "in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding."

News of the inquiry was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The investigation may look into whether Weinstein tried to entice any alleged victims over state lines, or whether he traveled with them over state lines, for the purpose of sexually assaulting them, said one person familiar with the probe.