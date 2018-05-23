Federal prosecutors open Harvey Weinstein investigation in New York

Breaking News Emails
Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, according to a lawyer for the disgraced movie mogul.
Attorney Benjamin Brafman says that he has met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan "in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding."
News of the inquiry was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The investigation may look into whether Weinstein tried to entice any alleged victims over state lines, or whether he traveled with them over state lines, for the purpose of sexually assaulting them, said one person familiar with the probe.
Brafman said his client denies any wrongdoing. "Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts," said Brafman.
The NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have been investigating Weinstein for allegations of sexual abuse made by actresses Lucia Evans and Paz de la Huerta.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA's office says its investigation is "in an advanced stage."
Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, who oversaw the investigation before his recent retirement, has called the allegations made by Evans and de la Huerta "credible."
According to Boyce, de la Huerta's story is credible because it includes "the ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York declined to comment.