Federal prosecutors open Harvey Weinstein investigation in New York

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein, a lawyer for the disgraced movie mogul said Wednesday. News of the investigation comes as a state grand jury has been convened to look into similar charges, according to two sources familiar with the case.

Lawyer Benjamin Brafman said he has met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan "in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding."

News of the federal inquiry was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The federal investigation may look into whether Weinstein tried to entice any accusers over state lines, or whether he traveled with them over state lines, for the purpose of sexually assaulting them, said one person familiar with the probe.