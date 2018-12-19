Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Four men in Kentucky who were found guilty in the shooting death of the teenage daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay, who was caught in crossfire, were sentenced Wednesday.

Chazerae Taylor, 40, who was found guilty of wanton murder and wanton endangerment, received the longest sentence and will serve a total of 22 years, according to NBC-affiliate WLEX. Prosecutors claimed that he had been first to fire shots, the outlet reported.

Trinity Gay, 15, died on Oct. 16, 2016, after she was caught in crossfire from a gun battle in the parking lot of a Cook Out restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky.

A high school runner and aspiring Olympic athlete, Trinity was an innocent bystander when gunfire erupted, police said.

She was struck in the neck and later died at the hospital.

Trinity Gay with her father Tyson Gay in Georgetown, Kentucky, on May 3, 2014. Mark Maloney / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP

Taylor's son, D’Markeo, 21, was sentenced to 15 months time served and five years probation. D’Vonta Middlebrooks, 23, received a 15-year sentence, and 22-year-old Lamonte Williams was handed a sentence of one year time served plus five years probation. All three had been found guilty of wanton endangerment.

“I’m truly sorry. Trinity and I loved each other. Talked every day. She didn’t deserve this," D’Markeo said, according to WLEX. "Wish I could go back to do that night over."

The men, who were arraigned in 2016, were originally scheduled to be sentenced last month but the judge postponed it because he said he needed more time to go over the details, WLEX reported.

Trinity’s mother, Shoshana Boyd, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that even though the sentences were finally handed down it doesn't change the fact that she will never see her daughter again.

"I'm the only one who has to go to the cemetery, and I want people to understand that," she said outside the courtroom. "Me and Tyson have to go to the cemetery every single holiday, every birthday."

Tyson Gay, who competed in the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, has not yet commented publicly on the sentencing.