Fox News meteorologist beaten on NYC subway train

A Fox News weatherman who was on his way home from a bar early Sunday was assaulted by a group of teens on a New York City subway, police said.

Four teens beat Adam Klotz, 37, after he asked them to stop smoking marijuana and to stop harassing an elderly passenger, according to New York City police.

Klotz suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said. The meteorologist, who appeared on air Monday with an obvious black eye, said that his abdomen is bruised and that he is having trouble moving his knee.

Two 15-year-old males and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody, according to police. They have been released to their guardians pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident, including their conduct toward the elderly passenger, police told NBC News.

The fourth teenager involved fled, according to police.

Klotz said on Fox News that he spoke up after the teens lit an elderly male passenger's hair on fire with a lighter they were also using to smoke a joint.

Police said the teens did not assault anyone else.

After he was first attacked, Klotz said, he attempted to evade the group by going to another subway car. But the teenagers pursued him and continued the attack, he said.

"I want someone to be held responsible, but really what I want is some sort of change," Klotz said.

Klotz criticized Mayor Eric Adams, saying the city does not adequately address subway violence.

"Why is the weather guy on the train trying to stop crime in the middle of the night?" he said.

The public transportation system that services millions of passengers a day has faced increasing transit crimes and high-profile violent attacks.

On Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams responded to renewed concerns over subway safety.

"We must make sure people feel safe," Adams said during an unrelated press conference on economic development. "The best way to do that is to have that visible presence of a police officer."

Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul created the Subway Safety Plan last year to curb transit crime. The plan's latest iterations included an additional 10,000 hours of overtime police patrol on the subways at over 300 stations, treatment for homeless people with severe mental health illnesses, and increased subway camera installations, according to a city government press release.