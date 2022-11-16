Ariana Grande's brother robbed in New York City by teens with fake gun, police say

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande was robbed earlier this month in New York City by two teenagers, one of whom had a fake gun, police said.

Police arrested the teen boys, ages 17 and 13, after they robbed Grande, 39, an actor and YouTube personality, on Nov. 9 around 6:30 p.m. as he was walking north on Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets in Manhattan.

The boys approached Grande from behind and struck him before stealing his Louis Vuitton bag, iPhone 14 Pro — which police said they later recovered — Apple AirPods, sunglasses and bank card, police said.

The 17-year-old had an "imitation pistol," and the 13-year-old had a razor blade and controlled substance, according to police.

Both were charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment. The 13-year-old was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed Grande’s identity as the victim to NBC News.

Grande refused medical attention for a minor injury, police said.

Grande has over 450,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he posts music videos and other performances, including with his famous sister. He was also a former contestant on the reality show "Big Brother," according to his IMDB page.

On an Instagram story that was visible Wednesday morning, Grande thanked his 2.1 million followers "for all of your thoughts and prayers."

"I am so thankful to be safe and healing," he posted. "Keep shining bright and stay safe out there."