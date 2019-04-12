Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 12, 2019, 10:34 AM GMT / Updated April 12, 2019, 10:45 AM GMT By Caroline Radnofsky and Suzanne Ciechalski

A woman wanted by police is behind bars after revealing her whereabouts in an online spat on the force's Facebook page.

Chloe Jones of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, was added to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office "Top Ten Wanted" list on March 27 after she failed to appear in court in connection with an assault charge.

Chloe Jones. Greene County Sheriff's Office

After spotting herself on the list in a Facebook post as officers hunted her, Jones commented: "Do you guys do pickup or delivery??" Her message was followed by four crying with laughter emojis.

Jones then became embroiled in an argument in the comments section over why she hadn't shown up for court in the first place, defending herself against Facebook users who accused her of immaturity.

"There’s nothing funny about seeing yourself on a wanted poster. It's embarrassing," one person wrote. "Turn yourself in, be responsible. It’s not too late to turn your life around."

Jones replied on the public page that she hadn't made it to court because she had been in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, at the time. The fugitive added that she had posted her initial comment from there.

Jones was arrested earlier this week.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office posted an update on the case on Facebook Monday night to thank members of the public in Pennsylvania and West Virginia — along with "many others" — for sending them tips.

"Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use," it read.