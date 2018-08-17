Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Georgia man pleads guilty in cold-case racial slaying

Bill Moore Sr. received a 30-year sentence for his role in the death of Timothy Coggins.
by Associated Press /  / Updated 
Timothy Coggins
Witnesses said Timothy Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck. AP / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — More than three decades after a black man died in a racially motivated killing in Georgia, two white men have been held accountable.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Bill Moore Sr. pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 1983 slaying of 23-year-old Timothy Coggins. Moore received a sentence of 30 years, with 20 to be served in prison.

His brother-in-law, Frank Gebhardt, went to trial in June on charges including murder and was convicted by a jury. He was sentenced to serve life plus 20 years in prison.

Witnesses said Coggins was stabbed 30 times and dragged behind a pickup truck. His body was found in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983.

Prosecutors said Coggins was killed because he was dating a white woman.

The case remained unsolved for decades.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news