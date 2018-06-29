Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Texas authorities announced sexual assault charges Friday against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar — who is already locked up for the rest of his life — and a trainer he worked with at the ranch owned by legendary coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi.

But prosecutors said there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the Karolyis, and statutes of limitations prevented them from charging USA Gymnastics officials who didn't immediately report suspected abuse to law enforcement.

That angered some Nassar victims who say the Karolyis and USA Gymnastics should be held accountable for failing to protect young athletes — some of them Olympic champions — who were under their supervision.

"Charging Larry Nassar with more crimes makes about as much sense as digging up Lee Harvey Oswald and charging him with JFK’s murder," said attorney John Manly, who represents many of the more than 300 accusers.

Nassar, who has already pleaded guilty to molesting former patients in Michigan, was indicted by a Texas grand jury on six counts of sexual assault. Trainer Debbie Van Horn was charged with one count of sexual assault. Neither could be immediately reached for comment.

The charges are linked to six former patients who were treated at the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville which was used as a training center by USA Gymnastics. The incidents date back to the early 2000s.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Walker County District Attorney David Weeks said. "It is still an open investigation."

But Assistant DA Stephanie Stroud said that at this point the Karolyis are off the hook.

"The Karolyis were and remain fully cooperative and there is no corroborated evidence of criminal conduct by Bela or Martha," she said.