Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct case in Manhattan

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged Friday in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.
The source says Weinstein is also expected to surrender to authorities on Friday.
The charges stem from an investigation of sexual abuse conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and charges are expected to be brought in state court in Manhattan.
The charges were first reported by the New York Daily News.
Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment. Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.
