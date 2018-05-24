Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct case in Manhattan

Breaking News Emails
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged Friday in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.
Two sources familiar with the case say Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday. The sources say he will turn himself in at the NYPD's 1st Precinct in southern Manhattan around 7 a.m., where he will be fingerprinted and photographed. He is then expected to be transported to 100 Centre Street for an appearance in state court.
The charges stem from an investigation of sexual abuse conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the NYPD.
The charges were first reported by the New York Daily News.
Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment. Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.