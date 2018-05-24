Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct case in Manhattan

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged Friday in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.

Two sources familiar with the case say Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday. The sources say he will turn himself in at the NYPD's 1st Precinct in southern Manhattan around 7 a.m., where he will be fingerprinted and photographed. He is then expected to be transported to 100 Centre Street for an appearance in state court.