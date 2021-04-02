The Houston Police Department said Friday it was investigating NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, after a formal complaint was made against him.

Details about the allegation were not released by the department, which refused to comment on the investigation. The announcement comes as the Houston Texans player faces lawsuits from 21 women who alleged sexual misconduct.

"A complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson," the department tweeted. The person was not identified.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement Friday, "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

On Tuesday, the two latest accusers stepped forward to claim in separate lawsuits that the quarterback exposed himself and made inappropriate requests last year during paid massage sessions. The women in those suits were each identified as "Jane Doe."

One claimed Watson disrobed against her wishes and demanded she "massage the area immediately around his anus," according to her suit. During a subsequent massage session, the suit claimed, he coerced her into performing oral sex.

The other woman said in her lawsuit that she rebuffed Watson's sexual advances and was then told by him that massage was over.

Hardin has presented statements from 18 massage therapists who said they never experienced such behavior with Watson.