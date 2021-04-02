IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Houston police investigating NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson

The football player is facing lawsuits from 21 women alleging sexual misconduct.
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston.Carmen Mandato / Getty Images file
By Dennis Romero and Diana Dasrath

The Houston Police Department said Friday it was investigating NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, after a formal complaint was made against him.

Details about the allegation were not released by the department, which refused to comment on the investigation. The announcement comes as the Houston Texans player faces lawsuits from 21 women who alleged sexual misconduct.

"A complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson," the department tweeted. The person was not identified.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement Friday, "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

Three more women accuse Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct

March 30, 202103:04

On Tuesday, the two latest accusers stepped forward to claim in separate lawsuits that the quarterback exposed himself and made inappropriate requests last year during paid massage sessions. The women in those suits were each identified as "Jane Doe."

One claimed Watson disrobed against her wishes and demanded she "massage the area immediately around his anus," according to her suit. During a subsequent massage session, the suit claimed, he coerced her into performing oral sex.

The other woman said in her lawsuit that she rebuffed Watson's sexual advances and was then told by him that massage was over.

Hardin has presented statements from 18 massage therapists who said they never experienced such behavior with Watson.

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.