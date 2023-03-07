Investigation underway into shooting of minor at home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon

Authorities are investigating the non-life-threatening shooting of a child at the Cincinnati home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Township just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to information released by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

It is unclear whether or how Mixon, 26, is involved in the incident.

Mixon’s representative and the Bengals did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

Authorities said that sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant for the home "and were able to gather evidence that will be part of this active investigation."

"Our detectives will continue to review this evidence diligently and conduct interviews," the statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the office hopes to have an update later this week.

The sheriff's office declined to respond to additional questions.

The home was the same place where Mixon was charged in February for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, NBC affiliate WLWT of Cincinnati reported.

The charge was later dismissed and the case was reassigned, according to WLWT, which also added that it's unclear whether Mixon lives at the property and that a trust is listed as the owner.