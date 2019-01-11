Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A Wisconsin man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents.

Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, of Gordon, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday.

He is also charged with kidnapping Jayme from her home in Barron on Oct. 15, the same day her parents were found shot to death.

Jayme emerged from the woods in Douglas County, Wisconsin 87 days after she vanished to ask a woman walking her dog for help. She was found in the remote town of Gordon, about 70 miles from where she was last seen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Jayme Closs via Barron County Sheriff's Department

An intense search, which involved local authorities and the FBI, for Jayme began in mid-October after the Barron County Sheriff's Department received a mysterious 911 call and went to her home to find her parents, James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, fatally shot.

Authorities arrived at the home roughly four minutes after the call was made with Jayme nowhere to be found, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at the time. The door had been kicked in, but no weapon was found at the home.

Almost immediately after she disappeared thousands of tips came flooding in, some as far as Miami. None proved credible at the time.

"I'm shocked," Kelly Engelhardt, Jayme's aunt, told NBC affiliate KARE on Thursday following news that her niece had been found. "It's what we've prayed for every single day."

Those who found Jayme and called 911 described the teen as “unkempt” and said she allegedly spoke of being “locked up or hidden.”

"She didn't express any fear," Kristin Kasinskas told KARE on Thursday. Kristin and her husband, Peter Kasinskas, were home when they said a neighbor, Jeanne Nutter, pounded on their door shouting, “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!”