/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke and Corky Siemaszko

Why was Jayme Closs targeted?

That was the still unanswered question Friday as a relieved Wisconsin town and law enforcement celebrated the escape of the 13-year-old girl after nearly three months in captivity — and the arrest of the man now charged with kidnapping the girl and murdering her parents, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson.

"We believe there was none," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, when asked whether Jayme and Patterson had any prior contact before Oct. 15, when he allegedly killed the teen's parents and abducted her.

Jayme and Patterson "don't appear to have any contact on social media," Fitzgerald told reporters at a news conference.

Patterson, who is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46, as well as kidnapping, lives in tiny Gordon, Wisconsin — some 70 miles from Jayme's hometown of Barron.

Jake Thomas Patterson Barron County Sheriff's Dept.

Fitzgerald said detectives have only started to question the girl about her ordeal and when asked if Patterson had a police record, he said the suspect had "zero history." But they believe the suspect intended to abduct Closs.

Patterson was arrested near his home in Douglas County, Wisconsin and was being held in the Barron County Jail.

The desperate search for Jayme ended Thursday when the missing girl suddenly emerged from the woods in near Gordon and asked a woman walking her dog for help, Fitzgerald said.

Patterson was arrested after Jayme gave authorities a description of his vehicle, investigators said. He was pulled over and taken into custody shortly after she was found.

"It's amazing, the will of that girl to survive and escape," Fitzgerald said, adding that they are not looking for additional suspects.

Jayme Closs via Barron County Sheriff's Department

The hunt for Jayme and her alleged abductor — an intense search that also included the FBI — began after the Barron County Sheriff's Department received a mysterious 911 call.

Four minutes later, the authorities arrived at the Closs home and found the parents slain — and no sign of the girl.

Almost immediately after Jayme disappeared, thousands of tips came flooding in, some from as far away as Miami. None proved credible at the time.

"I'm shocked," Kelly Engelhardt, Jayme's aunt, told NBC affiliate KARE on Thursday after her niece was found. "It's what we've prayed for every single day."

Jayme was taken to a hospital Thursday night and held overnight for observation.

Fitzgerald said a “reunification process” is in place to reunite Jayme with her family. He said they hope to bring her home to Barron County sometime Friday.

The Gordon residents who encountered Jayme and called 911 described the teen as “unkempt” and said she allegedly spoke of being “locked up or hidden.”

"She didn't express any fear," Kristin Kasinskas told KARE on Thursday. Kristin and her husband, Peter Kasinskas, were home when they said a neighbor, Jeanne Nutter, pounded on their door shouting, “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!”