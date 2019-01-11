Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were killed in October, has been found alive.

Jayme was 13 when she went missing on Oct. 15, the day her parents were found fatally shot in their home.

She was found in Douglas County, Wisconsin, and a suspect was taken into custody Thursday, the Barron County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Department announced. Douglas County is at the far northwest corner of the state, about 70 miles north of Barron, where the Closs family lived.

Jayme Closs in an undated photo. Barron County Sheriff's Department / via Facebook

Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec said Jayme was found late Thursday afternoon as a result of a phoned-in tip.

No information about her condition was provided. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. (11 a.m. ET) Friday.

Authorities began to search for Jayme after deputies who had been called to the Closs home in the town of Barron, about 75 miles northeast of Minneapolis, discovered her parents, James Closs, 56, and his wife, Denise, 46.

Deputies arrived about four minutes after the end of a 911 call that appeared to come from Denise Closs' cellphone, according to dispatch logs. They found the victims, but Jayme wasn't there and no gun was found, Fitzgerald said at the time.

Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches to find her, joined by about 2,000 volunteers during the initial searches. Law enforcement agencies across the country were put on alert after Jayme's disappearance gained nationwide media attention.

"I'm shocked," Kelly Engelhardt, Jayme's aunt, told NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis on Thursday night. "It's what we've prayed for every single day."

Engelhardt said that Jayme wasn't believed to have been physically hurt and that she was expected to be home Thursday night or Friday. She said the FBI told the family that Jayme was talking and answering questions.

"I honestly had faith," she said. "I figured if they hadn't found her by now that the person that did this didn't want her dead, so I had hope. Every day there was hope. We had too much love and support around us for us to give up."