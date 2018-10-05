'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino sentenced 8 months on tax evasion charges

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"Jersey Shore" star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for tax evasion, after he pleaded guilty this past January with his brother to filing falsified tax returns on nearly $9 million.

The reality star was initially indicted with his brother, Marc, for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States in 2014 but the Department of Justice added charges last year. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the fraud.

Gregg Mark, Sorrentino's accountant, admitted to filing the fraudulent returns in December 2015 in a Newark, New Jersey, federal court. The accountant admitted to defrauding the government out of $550,000 to $1.5 million in tax revenue. Mark has not yet been sentenced.

The government included charges of tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports in April of 2017. Sorrentino and his brother created businesses to exploit the reality star's celebrity status and did not pay the required income tax on the $8.9 million Sorrentino earned between 2010 and 2012.

Sorrentino failed to file a personal tax return in 2011, instead filed a false corporate return for Situation Nation Inc. and concealing his cash income. Sorrentino made multiple cash deposits in amounts less than $10,000 into different bank accounts on the same day in order to evade bank reporting regulations, according to his 2017 indictment.

The entire cast of "Jersey Shore" went to Sorrentino's sentencing on Friday in a show of support.

Sorrentino skyrocketed into fame in 2009 after being cast in MTV's reality series "Jersey Shore." The show featured a group of young men and women living a house in Seaside, New Jersey, while working at a local t-shirt printing business. Sorrentino and the rest of the cast engaged in excessive partying and binge drinking on the show."Jersey Shore" went on for six seasons before its cancellation in 2012.

The show was revived by MTV earlier this year as "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." Sorrentino returned to film the series despite his legal and personal issues. The star became addicted to painkillers after a 2010 injury on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and entered rehab for the first time two years later. Sorrentino entered rehab again 2015 after cracking his ribs triggered a relapse.