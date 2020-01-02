Arrest made in beating and apparent kidnapping recorded by Las Vegas doorbell camera

A woman banged on a door, crying and screaming for help, a home surveillance camera showed. A man followed her, beat her and dragged her back to a car.

Suspect arrested after doorbell camera captures beating of woman

Jan. 2, 202001:19

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A suspect was arrested Thursday after a Las Vegas resident's doorbell camera recorded a man beating and apparently kidnapping a woman, police said.

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was taken into custody without incident at 3 a.m., Las Vegas police said. Tips from the public helped investigators find the man and his alleged victim, they said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

A Las Vegas homeowner called police on Wednesday to report that their Nest camera had recorded a "suspicious situation" overnight, according to police.

Related

News

NewsMan's confession to killing sister caught on doorbell cam, police say

A white sedan stops in front of the house in the video. A woman gets out and runs up to the door, banging on it and crying.

A man follows, and as the woman pleads "Stop, no," he asks, "Why would you f-----g do that?"

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

The man then grabs her, throws her to the ground and kicks her down the front step. The woman briefly tries to fight, but the man drags her to the car.

Police said the incident happened at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.