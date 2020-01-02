Arrest made in beating and apparent kidnapping recorded by Las Vegas doorbell camera

A suspect was arrested Thursday after a Las Vegas resident's doorbell camera recorded a man beating and apparently kidnapping a woman, police said.
Darnell Rodgers, 23, was taken into custody without incident at 3 a.m., Las Vegas police said. Tips from the public helped investigators find the man and his alleged victim, they said.
A Las Vegas homeowner called police on Wednesday to report that their Nest camera had recorded a "suspicious situation" overnight, according to police.
A white sedan stops in front of the house in the video. A woman gets out and runs up to the door, banging on it and crying.
A man follows, and as the woman pleads "Stop, no," he asks, "Why would you f-----g do that?"
The man then grabs her, throws her to the ground and kicks her down the front step. The woman briefly tries to fight, but the man drags her to the car.
Police said the incident happened at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day.