At least 1 dead, 1 injured in Oregon grocery store shooting

At least one person was dead and one injured in a shooting Sunday night at a Bend, Oregon, grocery store, a hospital official said.

The area's primary trauma center, St. Charles Bend Medical Center, received one patient from the attack who was dead on arrival, spokesperson Lisa Goodman said.

The other patient was said to be in good condition.

Police were called to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend just after 7 p.m. based on reports of a possible active shooter there, according to NBC affiliate KTVZ of Bend.

The Bend Police Department said only that there was "an active investigation in the area of The Forum shopping center."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.