At least 6 dead and 26 injured following violent weekend of shootings in Chicago

At least six people died and as many as 26 others were injured following gun violence that sprawled across Chicago over the last 48 hours.

The identified victims of the shootings were between the ages 13 and 64.

Early Friday morning, a 41-year-old man was fatally shot during an armed robbery and found inside of a vehicle in an alley in the Lower West Side of Chicago.

Later that day, a 16-year-old was discovered on the sidewalk around the 1200 block of W. 81st Street with gunshot wounds to the chest. After being transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.

A 13-year-old was riding his bicycle Saturday when a car drove by and an occupant shot him, leaving him with a grazed gunshot wound to the knee. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

A group of people were standing on the sidewalk early Sunday morning when an unknown assailant fired shots from the west alley of the street, striking three individuals--two women and one man.

Officers discovered a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in a flipped vehicle near the 3000 block of W. 21st Street Sunday morning. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

In recent months, the city has also reported weekend gun violence.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, there was a mass shooting at a parade in a suburb of Chicago that killed six people and injured 47 others. That same weekend, nine people died in unrelated shootings and at least 57 individuals were wounded.