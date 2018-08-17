Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man has been arrested in connection with more than 100 synthetic marijuana overdoses in New Haven, Connecticut.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said Friday that 53-year-old John Parker was charged with drug crimes after being caught with 32 bags of K2.

Campbell alleged Parker sold K2 on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities reported chaotic scenes of people falling unconscious. No one died.

No additional overdoses were reported Friday.

Parker is jailed on $225,000 bail. A public defender said there was no proof linking any drugs Parker may have had to the overdoses.

Local and federal authorities also arrested two other men but are still investigating whether they played any roles in the overdoses.