Man charged with assault in alleged argument over anti-Trump rap

Police have arrested a man suspected of assault after he allegedly punched another man in an argument over President Trump at a popular North Texas travel center. The incident was captured on video, which went viral Saturday evening.

Jason Lata, 44, was taken into custody Saturday by the Denton, Texas, Police Department. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury and jailed. Bail was set at $15,000.

Please see our press release on the arrest of the suspect in today’s assault. https://t.co/ospzIJka3l — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 4, 2020

Denton police became aware of the incident after it circulated on social media.

The assault took place outside of Buc-ee’s, a large convenience store and gas station, during a confrontation between the victim and a group of men.

“The victim told officers that he and a friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the location. A verbal argument ensued, and the victim said an unknown male then punched him in the face,” said Denton police.

In an online fund raiser for his medical expenses, the victim wrote, "I was assaulted for peacefully protesting and standing up for myself."

Denton police were dispatched to a local hospital Saturday around 12:40 p.m. where the victim was recovering. “Officers observed an abrasion below the victim’s right eyebrow," police said. "He also had a broken tooth.”

In the Twitter video posted by the victim’s friend, which has since been viewed more than 3 million times, an anti-Donald Trump rap song is heard, which appears to draw the ire of a group of a group of men. One, wearing a Trump 2020 shirt, tells the victim, "You shouldn't even be here, bud." Then, another yells at the victim, “Turn it off!” and punches him in the face. The can be seen victim falling to the ground, and the men flee the scene.

Following the incident, police asked for help in identifying the suspect.

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020

"The unknown male was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram," said Denton police, who soon identified the man as Jason Lata. In a tweet following the incident, police chief Frank Dixon noted that Lata was not a resident of Denton.

Police did not confirm what exactly started the altercation, but the victim's friend tweeted that the men were "triggered to violence" by the song.