March 5, 2019, 8:49 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Michigan man long suspected of killing a woman who vanished from her job more than two years ago was charged with her murder, authorities said Tuesday.

Floyd Galloway Jr., 32, is accused of luring Danielle Stislicki to his home and then killing her in December 2016, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

“This young woman had everything to live for, and we know her disappearance has left a hole with her family," Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a news conference Tuesday. "They deserve justice."

Danielle Stislicki Courtesy Stislicki Family

Stislicki, 28, was last seen Dec. 2, 2016, as she left her job at a MetLife office in Southfield, Michigan, where Galloway worked as a security guard, Farmington Hills police previously said.

She was supposed to meet up with a friend for dinner but never made it, her mother Ann Stislicki told Dateline in a 2016 interview. Stislicki was reported missing after her friend went to her apartment in Farmington Hills and found her Jeep parked outside the building. Her body was never found.

Nessel said that after taking office as attorney general in January, she reviewed the details of the case and thought there was enough evidence to charge Galloway. Police had talked to Galloway days after Stislicki was reported missing, she said.

Nessel declined to say what evidence authorities have, but said it "is compelling.”

Floyd Galloway, Jr. Farmington Hills Police Department

“We will not rest until she gets the justice that she deserves,” she said. “We look forward to bringing it to its conclusion.”

Galloway is already in prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to two assault charges and one kidnapping charge for attacking and trying to rape a woman jogging in a park in Livonia, Michigan, in 2016. The woman survived the attack.

According to jail records, Galloway was sentenced in December 2017 to a minimum of 16 years in prison. He's scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday.